Toroso Investments LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $295.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.43 and a 200 day moving average of $283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $281.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.00.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

