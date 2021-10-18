Covington Capital Management Acquires New Shares in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,029.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,121,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,744,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,057 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,414,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,882 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,335,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AHT stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.23. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.