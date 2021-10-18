OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ICOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 2.42% of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ICOL opened at $11.04 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. iShares MSCI Colombia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

