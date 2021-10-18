Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

PRAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.71 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 40,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,796 shares of company stock worth $8,513,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,452,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 356,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 104,777 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

