Oxygen Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $134.86 million and $589,435.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxygen coin can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00003493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxygen has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00007366 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000148 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

OXY is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,994,146 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

