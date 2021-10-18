EchoLink (EKO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,019.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. EchoLink has a market cap of $526,819.15 and $21,019.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00042298 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.37 or 0.00198006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00089652 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EKOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.