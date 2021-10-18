uPlexa (UPX) Market Cap Tops $403,105.99

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $403,105.99 and $999.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa (UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

