OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $1 Million Investment in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

MLHR stock opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 28th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $521,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.