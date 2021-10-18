OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 5,063 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.21 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $110.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.