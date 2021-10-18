OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires 18,233 Shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 95.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USL opened at $29.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $29.45.

