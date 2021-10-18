OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 6,209 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF (BATS:EWGS) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF by 392.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $82.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $70.36.

