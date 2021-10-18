Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,784,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

