Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,652,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $143,990,000. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,014,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LULU shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.32.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $403.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $406.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.70. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

