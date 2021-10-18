California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,358 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,358 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $26,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,037,000 after purchasing an additional 273,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAC shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $151.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $79.73 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.11 and its 200-day moving average is $167.20.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

