Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481,143 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,939,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,082,000 after acquiring an additional 902,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,085,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 820,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPW. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

