Sigma Planning Corp Sells 841 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 685,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 42,222 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 484,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,098,000 after acquiring an additional 52,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

