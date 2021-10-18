Sigma Planning Corp Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period.

Shares of IRBO opened at $43.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

