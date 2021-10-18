Sigma Planning Corp Acquires New Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,460 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 4,109.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 624,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,908,000 after purchasing an additional 609,850 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $287,170,000 after purchasing an additional 565,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $47,591,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.24.

FANG stock opened at $108.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

