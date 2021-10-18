Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Special Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.79 on Monday. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

