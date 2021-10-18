Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) Declares Final Dividend of $0.00

Cellnet Group Limited (ASX:CLT) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

In related news, insider Kevin Gilmore 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cellnet Group Limited engages in the distribution, warehousing, and logistics businesses primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company sources and distributes brands of lifestyle technology products, including mobile phones, gaming, tablets, and notebooks/hybrid accessories through retail and business channels; and fulfillment services to the mobile telecommunications and retail industries.

