Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 29th

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Blue Ridge Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and mortgage lending services. It also offers personal checking and savings accounts, business checking and money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

