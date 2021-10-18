Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.
Shares of UPST stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.29.
In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
