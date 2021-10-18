Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Downgraded by Bank of America

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.64.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $390.00 on Monday. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.29.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The company’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,133,964 shares of company stock valued at $456,737,407. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

