Barclays Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $220.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $203.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $199.13 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $106.85 and a twelve month high of $204.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.14 and a 200-day moving average of $189.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,450 shares of company stock worth $821,392. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.