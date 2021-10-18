Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €46.00 Price Target

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

