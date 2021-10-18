Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Up 49.2% in September

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verastem by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $498.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

