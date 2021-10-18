Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63. Vimeo has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $58.00.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
