Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 6,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63. Vimeo has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $58.00.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.