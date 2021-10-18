Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) Short Interest Update

Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the September 15th total of 441,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OG opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81. Onion Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.87 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Onion Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onion Global Limited (NYSE:OG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products.

