Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 38.8%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the September 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTX. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.21. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

