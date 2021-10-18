Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) Declines By 39.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit (NASDAQ:THCPU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of THCPU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,556,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $652,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, Inc. Unit in the second quarter worth $5,462,000.

