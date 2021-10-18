China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY opened at $15.48 on Monday. China Resources Beer has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from China Resources Beer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

