DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

DNBBY opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.