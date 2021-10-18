DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Update

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DNBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

DNBBY opened at $24.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.19. DNB Bank ASA has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

