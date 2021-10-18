Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Hits $145.01

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $26.31 million and approximately $43,494.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $145.01 or 0.00236561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 2,261,376.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00070143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00103197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,293.07 or 0.99992870 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,745.43 or 0.06110262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 181,435 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

