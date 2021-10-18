Qwertycoin (QWC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $409.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $799,539.38 and $409.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

