KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

