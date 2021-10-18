Barclays Begins Coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

Investment analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

NRDY has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE:NRDY opened at $8.94 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $297,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

