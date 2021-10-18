Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $13.73 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

