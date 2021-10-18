California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,322 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $28,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 7,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $1,901,349.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 285,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,955,435.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total transaction of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,446. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.58.

SEDG opened at $299.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

