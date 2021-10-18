Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 38,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.