Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year earnings of $7.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Heritage Way Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $1,898,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in State Street by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 43,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 38,110.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $92.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.05. State Street has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.