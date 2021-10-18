Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.56. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

