Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,150 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.14% of Orla Mining worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,353,000 after buying an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth $74,000. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Orla Mining stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Orla Mining Profile

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

