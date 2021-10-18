Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.990-$-0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.17 million-$344.17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.25 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.87.

Shares of GOL stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. Research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes worth $12,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

