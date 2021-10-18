Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 565,548 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after acquiring an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $68.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $65.20 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

