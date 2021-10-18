Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $35.06 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 1,968.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $35,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $862,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $284,241,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,941 shares of company stock worth $222,969,514. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC upped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.56.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $169.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.44. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

