Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 99,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Newpark Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NR opened at $3.55 on Monday. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 7.83% and a negative net margin of 10.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NR shares. Capital One Financial raised Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

