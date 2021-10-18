Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF were worth $13,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter.

PSCH opened at $177.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.74. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.51 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

