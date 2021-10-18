LPL Financial LLC Buys 8,818 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $14,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $786,111.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $93.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

