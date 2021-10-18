8,400 Shares in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after purchasing an additional 220,331 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,844,000 after purchasing an additional 481,979 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,474,000 after purchasing an additional 513,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 19,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,280,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,693,998. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -39.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

