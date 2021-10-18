Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $1,578,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $23,912,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

