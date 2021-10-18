Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,415,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 116,244 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,674 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,058.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,723,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,129,000 after acquiring an additional 347,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 541,504.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,504,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,531 shares during the period.

ATI stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.61. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

