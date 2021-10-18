Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $31.73 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 173,650 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $31,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Valero Energy by 222.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $78.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

